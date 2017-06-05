Learn how to write grants this summer

The Extended Education and Community Development department at Texas A&M University-Texarkana will offer two grant-writing courses this summer on best practices in researching and writing grant proposals. Introduction to Grants, a four-session seminar, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 11, 13, 18 and 20 in University Center 216 on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

