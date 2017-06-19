Leadership Texarkana to hold reception for graduates of its summer program
Leadership Texarkana will host a reception for the 2017 graduating class of its summer program, Today's Youth, Tomorrow's Leaders, at 5:30 p.m today at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center, 3941 Summerhill Road. The occasion marks the work the program's 38 participants have done to learn about being a community leader.
