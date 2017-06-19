Jury issues indictment in fatal crash
A Queen City, Texas, man accused of causing a crash that took the life of one and seriously injured another was indicted by a Bowie County grand jury Wednesday for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Tyler Reed Pate, 24, is accused of striking a Toyota Avalon with his Ford Fusion as both cars traveled southwest on U.S. Highway 59 about five miles outside Texarkana, Texas, at about 10:40 p.m. on April 12, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Collins or her man.
|15 hr
|Justme
|12
|Cheri lawson
|Thu
|None
|2
|Dr. Sharma
|Wed
|MrsVA
|1
|does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Dylan
|33
|Why does Windstream suck so much? (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Slh97
|29
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Jun 19
|Garylane
|825
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|Jun 18
|The Mark Craig
|50
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC