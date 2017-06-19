Jury issues indictment in fatal crash

A Queen City, Texas, man accused of causing a crash that took the life of one and seriously injured another was indicted by a Bowie County grand jury Wednesday for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Tyler Reed Pate, 24, is accused of striking a Toyota Avalon with his Ford Fusion as both cars traveled southwest on U.S. Highway 59 about five miles outside Texarkana, Texas, at about 10:40 p.m. on April 12, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

