Hospice group hopes to help children who are grieving

Hospice of Texarkana is gearing up for Good Grief Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 at Richmond Road Baptist Church, 5805 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas. Good Grief Day is an annual day of support for kids experiencing grief due to loss of a loved one.

