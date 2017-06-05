Hospice group hopes to help children who are grieving
Hospice of Texarkana is gearing up for Good Grief Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 at Richmond Road Baptist Church, 5805 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas. Good Grief Day is an annual day of support for kids experiencing grief due to loss of a loved one.
