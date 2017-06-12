Harrington sworn in as district clerk

Jill Harrington places her hand on a Bible being held by her husband, Ricky Harrington, as 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart swears her in as Bowie County District Clerk. Harrington was appointed by the county's three district judgesLockhart, 202nd District Judge John Tidwell and 5th District Judge Bill Millerto fill the vacancy left when former Bowie County District Clerk Billy Fox retired effective Thursday.

