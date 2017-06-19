Generals trailing Twins in sixth inning 28 minutes ago TEXARKANA -...
The Twins, who are in last place in the Texas Collegiate League standings, used a five-run third inning and a six-run fourth inning to take a 16-3 lead over the Generals at George Dobson Field. The Generals sent Austin Cornish to the mound to start the game before he was replaced by Aaron Cardona in the second inning.
