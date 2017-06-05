Four inmates plead not guilty to havi...

Four inmates plead not guilty to having contraband in prison

Four current inmates of Texarkana's Federal Correctional Institution entered pleas of not guilty Thursday to possessing contraband in prison. U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven called the cases of three men accused of possessing synthetic marijuana while at FCI Texarkana on different dates and in separate incidents together for arraignment.

