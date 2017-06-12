Former 'Dr. Phil' producer sued
A federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Texarkana accuses a former producer of the "Dr. Phil Show" of stealing copyrighted video footage. The suit alleges that Leah Rothman and an unidentified current or former show employee accessed a database of video files related to the show without authorization in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Fri
|Tiffany
|11
|Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14)
|Fri
|None
|25
|Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l...
|Jun 15
|None
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Jun 14
|Friend
|77
|Two arrested on vehicle burglary charges
|Jun 14
|Roger
|1
|Why so much crime in Texarkana. (Sep '14)
|Jun 14
|Money
|71
|Shane connell
|Jun 11
|Alleycat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC