Fans for Hospice
Vinod and Bhagvati Doolabh present Katie Stone with Encompass Hospice 45 pedestal fans to be given out to local hospice patients. This is the 10th year the owners of General Supply on Spruce Street in Texarkana, Texas, have given fans to the needy.
