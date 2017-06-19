Family of shot man says officer didn't identify himself
This evidence photo shows the spoon Dennis Grigsby Jr. was holding when he was shot and killed by a police officer in a neighbor's garage in Dec. 15, 2014. The neighbors had called 911 and reported an intruder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|7 hr
|None
|56
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Thu
|Justme
|12
|Cheri lawson
|Jun 22
|None
|2
|Dr. Sharma
|Jun 21
|MrsVA
|1
|does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11)
|Jun 21
|Dylan
|33
|Why does Windstream suck so much? (Jan '13)
|Jun 21
|Slh97
|29
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Jun 19
|Garylane
|825
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC