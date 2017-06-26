Easy Arrest: Ankle monitor leads the police to robbery suspect
We have all heard the stories of criminal suspects who do incredibly stupid things that lead to their being arrested. Like the bank robber who wrote his demand note on the back of his personal deposit slip.
