Eagle Scout: Spencer Richardson

22 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Spencer Richardson, 13, of Texarkana, Texas, recently received the Eagle Scout Award in a court of honor at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church. Spencer is a member of Troop 13 and Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church and is a freshman at Pleasant Grove High School.

