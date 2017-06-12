Eagle Scout: Spencer Richardson
Spencer Richardson, 13, of Texarkana, Texas, recently received the Eagle Scout Award in a court of honor at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church. Spencer is a member of Troop 13 and Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church and is a freshman at Pleasant Grove High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|The Mark Craig
|50
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Fri
|Tiffany
|11
|Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14)
|Jun 16
|None
|25
|Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l...
|Jun 15
|None
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Jun 14
|Friend
|77
|Two arrested on vehicle burglary charges
|Jun 14
|Roger
|1
|Why so much crime in Texarkana. (Sep '14)
|Jun 14
|Money
|71
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC