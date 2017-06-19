Dredging project is a big first for p...

Dredging project is a big first for pond at Spring Lake Park

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Sky Robertson and his two children, Aurora, 3, and Rainan, 2, feed the ducks Wednesday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas. The city is planning to dredge the pond at the park next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Collins or her man. 4 hr Justme 12
Cheri lawson 20 hr None 2
Dr. Sharma Wed MrsVA 1
does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11) Wed Dylan 33
Why does Windstream suck so much? (Jan '13) Wed Slh97 29
Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10) Jun 19 Garylane 825
Poll will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08) Jun 18 The Mark Craig 50
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC