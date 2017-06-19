Down into the ditch
An SUV rolled over into the ditch near the corner of East 24th Street and Grand Avenue on Thursday in Texarkana. Police at the scene said the steering wheel locked, causing the driver to pull sharply to the left as he traveled westbound on Grand Avenue.
