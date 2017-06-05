Designation ensures future of 150-yea...

Designation ensures future of 150-year-old Bowie County cemetery

At more than 150 years old, Sand Hill Cemetery in Simms is now the fourth Bowie County burial area to receive the designation of a Historic Texas Cemetery. "What this means, this cemetery is less likely to fall into disrepair, become neglected or endangered," state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, said at the designation ceremony Tuesday.

