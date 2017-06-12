Cruise Night honors Atlanta man
Champions Bible Church raised funds for its missionary programs by participating in the Steve Smith Memorial Cruise Night. Serving popcorn are Mona Rigdon, left, and daughters Gabby and Alyssa.
