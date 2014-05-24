Court upholds 99-year sentence for 20...

Court upholds 99-year sentence for 2014 murder

The convictions and 99-year sentence of a repeat drunken driver for murder and intoxication assault were affirmed Thursday by a Texarkana appellate court. Antonio Bernard Moore, 50, was found guilty by a Bowie County jury in May 2015 of causing a crash on Memorial Day, May 24, 2014.

