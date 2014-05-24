Court upholds 99-year sentence for 2014 murder
The convictions and 99-year sentence of a repeat drunken driver for murder and intoxication assault were affirmed Thursday by a Texarkana appellate court. Antonio Bernard Moore, 50, was found guilty by a Bowie County jury in May 2015 of causing a crash on Memorial Day, May 24, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good morning.....
|2 hr
|Denton McKinney
|5
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Eternal Daughter ...
|8
|Why so much crime in Texarkana. (Sep '14)
|6 hr
|Logic
|69
|Matt shelton
|20 hr
|He should know
|5
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Wed
|Justme
|10
|Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l...
|Jun 6
|Denton McKinney
|1
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|Jun 6
|curiosityluvezme
|10
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC