County to consider inmate housing deal

Bowie County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. today to consider allowing five cities to continue housing their inmates in the county's available jail space in downtown Texarkana, Texas. Commissioners will be looking at allowing Wake Village, Nash, Maud, Hooks and DeKalb to continue housing their inmates inside either county's portion of the Bi-State Justice Center jail or its Corrections Center.

