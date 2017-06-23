Continue reading Watch ole a Bandita ...

Continue reading Watch ole a Bandita run: Fans ride to Georgia for filma s 40th

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

They had a long way to go and a short time to get there, but hundreds of fans in Trans Ams have put the hammer down and made it to Atlanta to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Smokey and the Bandit." About 350 cars this week retraced actor Burt Reynolds' wild ride from the Texas-Arkansas line to Atlanta in the movie that roared into pop culture in 1977.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PG's New Superintendent ruining district (Aug '14) 18 hr Played for fools 53
Ape in HEALS (Nov '16) Sat None 56
Amber Collins or her man. Jun 22 Justme 12
Cheri lawson Jun 22 None 2
Dr. Sharma Jun 21 MrsVA 1
does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11) Jun 21 Dylan 33
Why does Windstream suck so much? (Jan '13) Jun 21 Slh97 29
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,450 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC