Continue reading Watch ole a Bandita run: Fans ride to Georgia for filma s 40th
They had a long way to go and a short time to get there, but hundreds of fans in Trans Ams have put the hammer down and made it to Atlanta to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Smokey and the Bandit." About 350 cars this week retraced actor Burt Reynolds' wild ride from the Texas-Arkansas line to Atlanta in the movie that roared into pop culture in 1977.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PG's New Superintendent ruining district (Aug '14)
|18 hr
|Played for fools
|53
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|Sat
|None
|56
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Jun 22
|Justme
|12
|Cheri lawson
|Jun 22
|None
|2
|Dr. Sharma
|Jun 21
|MrsVA
|1
|does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11)
|Jun 21
|Dylan
|33
|Why does Windstream suck so much? (Jan '13)
|Jun 21
|Slh97
|29
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC