Collin Raye comes home for Runnin' WJ fundraiser
Collin Raye returns to his hometown of Texarkana to help those served by Runnin' WJ Ranch with a Four States Fairgrounds concert the evening of Friday, June 9. Raye will perform during the 10th annual Runnin' WJ Barrel Race that runs from June 8 to 11. There's no admission charge and no advance tickets sold for Raye's concert, which will take place at the amphitheater starting at 6 p.m., but love offering donations will be collected during the concert. Proceeds raised through donations will go toward therapeutic riding and purchasing wheelchairs for special needs children served at Runnin' WJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help with Kids' C...
|Thu
|Tyro
|1
|Why dont black people tip!
|Jun 1
|None
|6
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|May 29
|Denton McKinney
|55
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 26
|Visitor
|9
|Appeals court rules robbery case gets a third s...
|May 26
|Anonymous
|2
|Man, 84, pleads not guilty in child porn case
|May 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Group closer to building memorial for fallen bi...
|May 25
|MeSo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC