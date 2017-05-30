Collin Raye comes home for Runnin' WJ...

Collin Raye comes home for Runnin' WJ fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Collin Raye returns to his hometown of Texarkana to help those served by Runnin' WJ Ranch with a Four States Fairgrounds concert the evening of Friday, June 9. Raye will perform during the 10th annual Runnin' WJ Barrel Race that runs from June 8 to 11. There's no admission charge and no advance tickets sold for Raye's concert, which will take place at the amphitheater starting at 6 p.m., but love offering donations will be collected during the concert. Proceeds raised through donations will go toward therapeutic riding and purchasing wheelchairs for special needs children served at Runnin' WJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help with Kids' C... Thu Tyro 1
Why dont black people tip! Jun 1 None 6
Ape in HEALS (Nov '16) May 29 Denton McKinney 55
Amber Collins or her man. May 26 Visitor 9
News Appeals court rules robbery case gets a third s... May 26 Anonymous 2
News Man, 84, pleads not guilty in child porn case May 26 Anonymous 1
News Group closer to building memorial for fallen bi... May 25 MeSo 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,712 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC