Collin Raye comes home for Runnin' WJ fundraiser

Collin Raye returns to his hometown of Texarkana to help those served by Runnin' WJ Ranch with a Four States Fairgrounds concert the evening of Friday, June 9. Raye will perform during the 10th annual Runnin' WJ Barrel Race that runs from June 8 to 11. There's no admission charge and no advance tickets sold for Raye's concert, which will take place at the amphitheater starting at 6 p.m., but love offering donations will be collected during the concert. Proceeds raised through donations will go toward therapeutic riding and purchasing wheelchairs for special needs children served at Runnin' WJ.

