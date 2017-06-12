City wants judge to dismiss lawsuit over shooting
The city of Texarkana, Texas, is asking a federal judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit stemming from an officer-involved shooting of a schizophrenic man shot while holding a spoon in his neighbor's garage. Dennis Grigsby Jr., 35, was killed with a single shot about 2 a.m. Dec. 15, 2014, by Texas-side police officer Brent Lawing.
