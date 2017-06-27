City Council to field questions on Grim plan
A public hearing on financing renovation of the Hotel Grim is the highlight of tonight's meeting of the Texarkana, Texas, City Council. The council will field comments and questions on a resolution authorizing loans to Grimm Lofts LLC. The company is the partnership led by developer Jim Sari that plans to convert the Grim into a combined residential and commercial building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Justthefacts
|21
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|8 hr
|MrsVA
|6
|new business opening in redwater?
|21 hr
|Cody R Tipps
|2
|PG's New Superintendent ruining district (Aug '14)
|Jun 25
|Played for fools
|53
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|Jun 24
|None
|56
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Jun 22
|Justme
|12
|Cheri lawson
|Jun 22
|None
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC