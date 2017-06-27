City Council to field questions on Gr...

City Council to field questions on Grim plan

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A public hearing on financing renovation of the Hotel Grim is the highlight of tonight's meeting of the Texarkana, Texas, City Council. The council will field comments and questions on a resolution authorizing loans to Grimm Lofts LLC. The company is the partnership led by developer Jim Sari that plans to convert the Grim into a combined residential and commercial building.

