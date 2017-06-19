Chances for severe weather from Cindy have decreased
Tropical Depression Cindy will be moving a little bit east of Texarkana, decreasing rain chances to less than two inches. The storm made landfall at 4 a.m. Thursday and decreased in intensity to a tropical depression, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La.
