Case involving Queen City man allegedly involved in deadly collision expected to go to grand jury

The case of a Queen City, Texas, man accused of being under the influence of alcohol and other drugs at the time of a deadly collision on a Bowie County highway in April is expected to be considered by a grand jury later this month. Tyler Reed Pate, 24, is accused of striking a Toyota Avalon with his Ford Fusion as both cars traveled southwest on U.S. Highway 59 about five miles outside Texarkana, Texas, about 10: 40 p.m. April 12, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

