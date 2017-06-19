Brick by brick, floor by floor
Workers chisel out pieces of the facade of the Kress Building on Thursday in downtown Texarkana, Texas. The original building burned in 1933 and was rebuilt to house the distinct five-and-dime store and was later condemned in 1979.
