Bandit Run convoy rumbles into town Saturday morning
Stuff the ice chest with cold Coors and get ready to ride "eastbound and down" because it's time for Bandit Run 2017. The Bandit Run makes a return appearance in Texarkana when Trans Ams of all types, including the iconic black cars from "Smokey and the Bandit," roll into town Saturday and head out, en masse, Sunday morning.
