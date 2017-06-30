Annual tomato contest slated for Satu...

Annual tomato contest slated for Saturday at Farmers' Market

18 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Large and luscious will win the day at the seventh annual Biggest Tomato Contest on Saturday at Texarkana, Texas, Farmers' Market. The contest will be part of the market's Freedom Celebration, a patriotic event with live music and a county fair feeling scheduled just ahead of Independence Day.

