And the band plays on ...
Perry Steitler, Joe Dale Cleghorn, Randy Altenbaumer and Danny Maxey, original members of the Pines Country Club house band, will perform from 11 a.m. to around 2:30 or 3 p.m. at the Bandit Run festivities happening Saturday at Third and Hazel streets behind the Four States Auto Museum. It's the first time they've played an official reunion show for the public since 2007.
