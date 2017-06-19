Alsobrook named winner of Donoghue scholarship
STAR Arabian Horse Club recently announced that the winner of this year's Gerald and Louise Donoghue Scholarship is Alexi Alsobrook of Pettus High School. Alexi is a member of the National Honor Society.
