A&M-Texarkana program assists spouses of active-duty military

Tuesday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is now offering Military Spouse Career Advancement Accounts workforce development programs for eligible spouses of active-duty service members. Offered by the university's Extended Education and Community Development office, participants will have the choice of 83 programs.

