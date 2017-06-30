A&M-Texarkana, Paris College ink partnership
Paris Junior College and Texas A&M University-Texarkana officials signed a memorandum of understanding, dual admissions agreement, financial aid consortium agreement and articulation agreements Thursday at Paris Junior College, formalizing a partnership benefiting students who wish to attain baccalaureate degrees. The financial aid consortium agreement allows PJC and A&M-Texarkana students to be concurrently enrolled without disruption to their financial aid award.
