A&M-Texarkana, Paris College ink partnership

Paris Junior College and Texas A&M University-Texarkana officials signed a memorandum of understanding, dual admissions agreement, financial aid consortium agreement and articulation agreements Thursday at Paris Junior College, formalizing a partnership benefiting students who wish to attain baccalaureate degrees. The financial aid consortium agreement allows PJC and A&M-Texarkana students to be concurrently enrolled without disruption to their financial aid award.

