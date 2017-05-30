A Keen concert at Scottie's
Robert Earl Keen brings his band and a beloved collection of songs to town for a show Saturday at Scottie's Grill. Keen came to Texarkana late last year for a special concert with good friend Lyle Lovett at the Perot Theatre, but now returns for a solo gig at Scottie's.
