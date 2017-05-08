Zoning updated for alcohol production

Zoning updated for alcohol production

Sunday May 7 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Two and a half years since Texarkana, Texas, voted for retail beer and wine sales, zoning rules have been updated to accommodate alcoholic beverage production in the city. The Texas-side City Council voted April 10 to add definitions of brewery, microbrewery, distillery, microdistillery and winery to the city's zoning ordinance and establish where such businesses can operate.

