Zoning updated for alcohol production

Two and a half years since Texarkana, Texas, voted for retail beer and wine sales, zoning rules have been updated to accommodate alcoholic beverage production in the city. The Texas-side City Council voted April 10 to add definitions of brewery, microbrewery, distillery, microdistillery and winery to the city's zoning ordinance and establish where such businesses can operate.

