Weather perfect for Senior Day
The rain held off early Thursday afternoon, allowing residents and staff of local long-term care homes to enjoy Dierksen Hospice's annual Sharon Siefert Memorial Senior Day at Spring Lake Park. The event has grown in the nine years it has been held and is usually attended by several hundred people, said Kristen Rice, community liaison for Dierksen Hospice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|Thu
|LocalStdboy
|9
|Wayne Dail DEA
|Thu
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 10
|Star
|5
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|May 9
|lol
|71
|Steve Jones Topix
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|46
|Vandals damage new playground slide, table at B...
|May 8
|MeSo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC