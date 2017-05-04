University's spring graduation is May 13
Texas A&M University-Texarkana will hold its spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 13 at the First Baptist Church of Texarkana on Moores Lane. Kristie Avery, graduation specialist in the Office of the Registrar, said 272 students will receive master's and bachelor's degrees, and about 224 are expected to participate in the ceremony.
