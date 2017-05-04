University's spring graduation is May 13

University's spring graduation is May 13

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will hold its spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 13 at the First Baptist Church of Texarkana on Moores Lane. Kristie Avery, graduation specialist in the Office of the Registrar, said 272 students will receive master's and bachelor's degrees, and about 224 are expected to participate in the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 15 min Republican 68
Swingers (Feb '13) Wed IFuckedYourWife 18
Why dont black people tip! Tue Tcchoodrat 4
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) Apr 30 Sad-but-true 3
Ape in HEALS Apr 27 Willie Granville 45
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Apr 26 John Smith 8
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Apr 24 Sad-but-true 8
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC