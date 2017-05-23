UAHT to offer guitar lessons this summer
Instructor will be Benjamin Munson, who earned a bachelor's degree in Guitar Performance from Southern Methodist University and is currently working on a master's degree in Guitar Performance. The one-on-one lessons are offered for beginners to highly advanced guitarists.
