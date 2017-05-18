TTPD: 'Person of interest' in fatal T...

TTPD: 'Person of interest' in fatal Texarkana shooting located

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KSWO

TTPD: 'Person of interest' in fatal Texarkana shooting located - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Police want to talk to 19-year-old Michael Gray, of Texarkana in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Drake Griffith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Jones Topix 6 hr Willie Granville 13
Brandys grooming hooks texas May 13 LocalStdboy 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) May 13 a friend 72
Alisha binning (Jul '16) May 11 LocalStdboy 9
Wayne Dail DEA May 11 Big d 1
Amber Collins or her man. May 10 Star 5
Ape in HEALS (Nov '16) May 9 Willie Granville 46
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC