The Way It Was: Safety helmet bill cl...

The Way It Was: Safety helmet bill cleared in Texas Legislature

When Miss Jennie McAlpin was confronted by a burglar, in her home the other night she outwitted the intruder, who demanded money, by leading him into her grandmother's room, catching up the elderly woman's snuff box and quickly dashing the contents in the astonished miscreant's eyes. She then grappled with him and wrestled the revolver from his grasp.

Texarkana, TX

