The Way It Was: Iceless refrigerator ...

The Way It Was: Iceless refrigerator can be built readily at home

More than $168,000 worth of whiskey and beer were shipped into Texarkana during the past months, according to information received from a reliable source yesterday. Of this vast sum the greatest portion was said to have been spent for "booze," although wines and beers came in for their share of the expenditure.

