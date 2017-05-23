Texas, US retail gasoline prices up before holiday weekend
AAA Texas on Thursday reported prices at the pump statewide rose a penny to reach an average $2.19 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. face gasoline prices 3 cents higher than last week at an average $2.37 per gallon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Collins or her man.
|17 hr
|Justme
|8
|Daryl Crouch (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Late to the party
|85
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Friend
|75
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|May 22
|This is true
|49
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|May 21
|Willie Granville
|48
|Swingers (Feb '13)
|May 20
|gottabekiddingme
|20
|does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11)
|May 20
|gottabekiddingme
|30
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC