Texas-side officers hold memorial
Texarkana, Texas, Police Chief Dan Shiner and others salute as the color guard passes during the Texas Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday at the Sullivan Center in Texarkana. This is the ninth year the TTPD has held the ceremony recognizing police officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty.
