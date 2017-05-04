Texarkana, TX, police seek help identifying suspected thief
Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing surveillance camera photos in hopes of identifying a woman suspected of stealing an iPhone 7. Authorities say it was taken Saturday afternoon from the AT&T Store in the 4900 block of North Stateline Road. The woman asked to look at a phone then waited until all the employees were busy helping other customers, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
