Texarkana, TX, police seek help ident...

Texarkana, TX, police seek help identifying suspected thief

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing surveillance camera photos in hopes of identifying a woman suspected of stealing an iPhone 7. Authorities say it was taken Saturday afternoon from the AT&T Store in the 4900 block of North Stateline Road. The woman asked to look at a phone then waited until all the employees were busy helping other customers, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt shelton 19 hr Localstdboy 2
Debbie Money Fri On point 12
Shane connell Fri On point 1
News Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif... Fri amanda23 1
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Thu Republican 68
Swingers (Feb '13) May 3 IFuckedYourWife 18
Why dont black people tip! May 2 Tcchoodrat 4
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC