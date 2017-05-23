Texarkana, Texas, police to begin 'Click It or Ticket' campaign today
The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department will join other law enforcement officers across Texas as it increases its efforts to identify and issue tickets to drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt. "Police officers don't enjoy giving anyone a ticket, but these seat belt enforcement periods help save lives by reminding people to wear their seat belt," TTPD Chief Dan Shiner said.
