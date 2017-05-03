Texarkana Texas police investigating Tuesday shooting
Police received reports of a shooting at 6 p.m. near the intersection of W. 14th Street and Crockett Street. Within minutes another report of a shooting victim was found in the 1500 block of Apple Street, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers (Feb '13)
|Wed
|IFuckedYourWife
|18
|Why dont black people tip!
|Tue
|Tcchoodrat
|4
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Larry
|67
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Apr 30
|Sad-but-true
|3
|Ape in HEALS
|Apr 27
|Willie Granville
|45
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Apr 26
|John Smith
|8
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|Apr 24
|Sad-but-true
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC