Texarkana animal shelter raising fees for surrenders, reclaims
It will no longer be free to surrender a pet to the Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Texas starting Friday, May 19. "The animal shelter will increase their fees Friday, so we are just making up that difference so it won't cost the city any additional dollars," said Lisa Thompson, ACAC's spokeswoman.
