Student show shares top regional talents

Annually, the Juried Student Exhibition at the Regional Arts Center brings a sampling of top student art to the gallery space, proving youthful minds can be just as creative as their adult counterparts, perhaps even more so. That's the case this year with the 25th annual show, which opens Saturday with a public reception and runs through June 24. The reception includes People's Choice Award voting from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and an awards announcement at 11:45 a.m. Merrie Wright served as this year's juror.

