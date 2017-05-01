Sexual assault, kidnapping trial star...

Sexual assault, kidnapping trial starts today

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Opening statements and testimony are expected to begin at the Bowie County Court-house this morning for a former soldier who blamed his identical twin when he was accused of sexually assaulting young girls in Colorado. Aaron Gregory Lucas, 35, is facing similar charges in Bowie County for the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers (Feb '13) 1 hr IFuckedYourWife 18
Why dont black people tip! 15 hr Tcchoodrat 4
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Tue Larry 67
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) Apr 30 Sad-but-true 3
Ape in HEALS Apr 27 Willie Granville 45
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Apr 26 John Smith 8
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Apr 24 Sad-but-true 8
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bowie County was issued at May 03 at 2:51PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC