Senate candidate to make campaign stop in Texarkana
U.S. House representative and Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke will visit Texarkana, Texas, for an early campaign event this weekend. O'Rourke, D-El Paso, will visit with the public 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Twin City Event and Conference Center, 2101 Texas Blvd. The event is free and open to everyone.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandys grooming hooks texas
|May 13
|LocalStdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|May 13
|a friend
|72
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|May 11
|LocalStdboy
|9
|Wayne Dail DEA
|May 11
|Big d
|1
|Amber Collins or her man.
|May 10
|Star
|5
|Steve Jones Topix
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|11
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Willie Granville
|46
