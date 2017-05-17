Senate candidate to make campaign stop in Texarkana

U.S. House representative and Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke will visit Texarkana, Texas, for an early campaign event this weekend. O'Rourke, D-El Paso, will visit with the public 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Twin City Event and Conference Center, 2101 Texas Blvd. The event is free and open to everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.