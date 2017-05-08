Seminar aims to help veterans get benefits they may not know about
A free seminar to help veterans who may be missing out on benefits will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at 4205 Richmond Meadows, Texarkana, Texas. The seminar will be presented by John Ross, elder law attorney with Ross & Shoalmire.
