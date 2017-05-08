Seminar aims to help veterans get ben...

Seminar aims to help veterans get benefits they may not know about

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A free seminar to help veterans who may be missing out on benefits will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at 4205 Richmond Meadows, Texarkana, Texas. The seminar will be presented by John Ross, elder law attorney with Ross & Shoalmire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ape in HEALS 2 hr Willie Granville 46
Steve Jones Topix 2 hr Willie Granville 5
News Vandals damage new playground slide, table at B... 11 hr MeSo 1
Why dont black people tip! Sun Pollyanna 5
Swingers (Feb '13) Sun Gotta love his ho... 19
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Sun liar 70
Matt shelton May 6 Localstdboy 2
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC