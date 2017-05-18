Second teen arrested in Monday's Magn...

Second teen arrested in Monday's Magnolia Street roobery

A second person has been arrested in connection with the robbery attempt that resulted in the shooting death of Drake Griffith on Monday night. Daquarious Meadors, 19, of Texarkana Texas, was arrested Wednesday night at his home in Bowie County by sheriff's deputies on the aggravated robbery warrant issued by Texarkana, Texas, Police Department detectives, said Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for TTPD.

